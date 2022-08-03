DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 29.07.2022, 16:50 Uhr CET/CEST - ROY Asset Holding SE: Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung des Jahresabschlusses 2021
2022. augusztus 02., kedd, 19:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Grund für die Korrektur: Änderung der Kontaktdaten zur Ad-Hoc Meldung vom 29.07.2022
Kontakt:
Surasak Lelalertsuphakun
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|ROY Asset Holding SE
|Alexander Wiegand Str. 8
|63911 Klingenberg
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|09372-131 227
|Fax:
|09372-131 220
|E-Mail:
|Ir@royasset.eu
|Internet:
|www.royasset.de
|ISIN:
|DE000RYSE888
|WKN:
|RYSE88
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1411845
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1411845 02.08.2022 CET/CEST
