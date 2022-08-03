DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 29.07.2022, 16:50 Uhr CET/CEST - ROY Asset Holding SE: Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung des Jahresabschlusses 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 29.07.2022, 16:50 Uhr CET/CEST - ROY Asset Holding SE: Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung des Jahresabschlusses 2021


02.08.2022 / 19:10 CET/CEST


Korrektur einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Grund für die Korrektur: Änderung der Kontaktdaten zur Ad-Hoc Meldung vom 29.07.2022


Die korrigierte Mitteilung lautet:



Der Verwaltungsrat der ROY Asset Holding wurde von Ihrem Wirtschaftsprüfer bdp ( Berlin ) informiert, dass sich der andauernde Prüfungsprozess der Gesellschaft für das am 31. Dezember 2021 endende Geschäftsjahr aus folgenden Gründen weiterhin verzögert....

 

1. Der ehemalige CEO der Gruppe ist ohne ordnungsgemäße Übergabe der Rechnungslegungsinformationen im August 2021 ausgeschieden.

 

2. Die Umsetzung der COVID-19-Pandemiepräventions- und Kontrollmaßnahmen in Hongkong verzögert den Prüfungsprozess.

 

Die Gesellschaft geht aus heutiger Sicht davon aus, dass eine Veröffentlichung des geprüften Jahresabschlusses 2021 spätestens bis zum 30.11.2022 erfolgt.

 



Kontakt:



Surasak Lelalertsuphakun

Alexander Wiegand Str 8

63911 Klingenberg

09372-131270











Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ROY Asset Holding SE

Alexander Wiegand Str. 8

63911 Klingenberg

Deutschland
Telefon: 09372-131 227
Fax: 09372-131 220
E-Mail: Ir@royasset.eu
Internet: www.royasset.de
ISIN: DE000RYSE888
WKN: RYSE88
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart
