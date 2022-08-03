DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Product Launch





Formycon announces FDA approval of FYB201/CIMERLITM1 (ranibizumab-eqrn) as a Biosimilar interchangeable with Lucentis®2





03-Aug-2022 / 07:50 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Ad Hoc Announcement // August 3, 2022

Formycon announces FDA approval of FYB201/CIMERLITM1 (ranibizumab-eqrn) as a Biosimilar interchangeable with Lucentis®2

Munich – Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has approved CIMERLI™ (ranibizumab-eqrn), a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis® (ranibizumab injection).

FYB201 was developed by Bioeq AG, a Joint Venture between Formycon AG and Polpharma Biologics Group BV. End of the year 2019, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. ("Coherus") entered into a license agreement for the exclusive commercialization of FYB201 under the brand name CIMERLI™ in the United States of America (“U.S.”). The commercial launch of CIMERLI™, in both 0.3mg and 0.5mg dosages, in the U.S. by Coherus, is planned for early October 2022.

CIMERLI™ obtained approval from FDA for the treatment of Age-Related Neovascular (wet) Macular Degeneration (nAMD) and other serious retinal diseases such as Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), Macular Edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) and Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV).

CIMERLI™ is the first and only interchangeable biosimilar with an exclusivity for 12 month after market launch, that is indicated for the treatment of all five Lucentis® indications and as such is a new medical option for patients with serious retinal diseases.

FDA-approval and interchangeability designation are based on a totality of evidence including analytical, nonclinical, clinical and manufacturing data. Efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of CIMERLI™ were found to be comparable to the reference drug Lucentis® in patients with Age-Related Neovascular (wet) Macular Degeneration (nAMD).

1) CIMERLI™ is a trademark of Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

2) Lucentis® is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.

About Formycon:



Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. Formycon AG is listed in the Open Market ("Scale") of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY).



About Biosimilars:



Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection – and by 2020, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Global sales of biosimilars are estimated to exceed $15 billion by 2020. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $60 billion.





Contact:



Sabrina Müller



Senior Manager Corporate Communications and Investor Relations



Formycon AG



Fraunhoferstr. 15



82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany



phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149



fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com // www.formycon.com