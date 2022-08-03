DGAP-News: PlusPlus Capital: Settlement and Listing of EUR 70 million corporate bond at Frankfurt Stock Exchange – Opening up a wider range of investors
2022. augusztus 03., szerda, 10:15
PlusPlus Capital: Settlement and Listing of EUR 70 million corporate bond at Frankfurt Stock Exchange
PlusPlus issued EUR 70 million of senior secured bonds at 96% with an interest rate of 11% and term until 2026. The new bonds were listed in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 29 July 2022. The bonds are also be available to retailers through the stock exchange as of today.
“The initial listing of our bond on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange marks a sizable achievement for us. We look forward to bringing PlusPlus to a wider range of investors in this way,” said Kaarel Raik, CEO of PlusPlus Capital.
PlusPlus Capital
Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)
PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.
Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 100 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 274 million, following best practice industry standards. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.
PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
|1 rue Jean Piret
|L-2350 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|info@pluspluscapital.eu
|Internet:
|https://pluspluscapital.eu/
|ISIN:
|XS2502401552
|EQS News ID:
|1412327
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1412327 03.08.2022
