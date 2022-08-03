DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG records significant earnings increase in first-half 2022 and raises outlook for the full-year 2022
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Hamburg, August 3, 2022 – The Management Board of MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG publishes today already preliminary Key Performance Indicators of the first half year 2022:
Revenue increase of around 40% compared to previous year to around EUR 226.4 million (previous year: EUR 162.2 million)
Increase of adjusted EBITDA*) of around 40% compared to previous year to around EUR 170.6 million (previous year: EUR 122.3 million)
Increase of adjusted EBIT*) of around 60% compared to previous year to around EUR 109.8 million (previous year: EUR 68.7 million)
Increase of adjusted Earnings Per Share*) (EPS) of more than 83% compared to previous year
Increase of operating cash flow of more than 46% compared to previous year to around EUR 164.2 million (previous year: EUR 109.4 million)
Taking into account the increased revenue in the first seven months of 2022, based on higher wind and solar performance on the one hand and currently high market prices on the other hand, the Management Board of Encavis AG decided to adjust the outlook of the operating Key Performance Indicators for the full-year 2022. Thereby the hitherto used planning assumptions of the origin planning for the remaining five months of the fiscal year 2022 were set due to the very high volatilty of the prices for electricity.
An increase in sales to > EUR 420 million (previously > EUR 380 million),
an increase in operating EBITDA to > EUR 310 million (previously > EUR 285 million),
an increase in operating EBIT to > EUR 185 million (previously > EUR 166 million),
an increase in operating Earnings Per Share (EPS) from EUR 0.51 to EUR 0.55 and
an increase in operating cash flow to > EUR 280 million (previously > EUR 260 million) are expected.
The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG are available at:
