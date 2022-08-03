DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG records significant earnings increase in first-half 2022 and raises outlook for the full-year 2022

2022. augusztus 03., szerda, 11:13





DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast


ENCAVIS AG records significant earnings increase in first-half 2022 and raises outlook for the full-year 2022


03-Aug-2022 / 11:13 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

ENCAVIS records significant earnings increase in first-half 2022 and raises outlook for the full-year 2022



 



Hamburg, August 3, 2022 – The Management Board of MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG publishes today already preliminary Key Performance Indicators of the first half year 2022:



Revenue increase of around 40% compared to previous year to around EUR 226.4 million (previous year: EUR 162.2 million)



Increase of adjusted EBITDA*) of around 40% compared to previous year to around EUR 170.6 million (previous year: EUR 122.3 million)



Increase of adjusted EBIT*) of around 60% compared to previous year to around EUR 109.8 million (previous year: EUR 68.7 million)



Increase of adjusted Earnings Per Share*) (EPS) of more than 83% compared to previous year

to around EUR 0.33 (previous year: EUR 0.18)



Increase of operating cash flow of more than 46% compared to previous year to around EUR 164.2 million (previous year: EUR 109.4 million)



Taking into account the increased revenue in the first seven months of 2022, based on higher wind and solar performance on the one hand and currently high market prices on the other hand, the Management Board of Encavis AG decided to adjust the outlook of the operating Key Performance Indicators for the full-year 2022. Thereby the hitherto used planning assumptions of the origin planning for the remaining five months of the fiscal year 2022 were set due to the very high volatilty of the prices for electricity.    



An increase in sales to > EUR 420 million (previously > EUR 380 million),



an increase in operating EBITDA to > EUR 310 million (previously > EUR 285 million),



an increase in operating EBIT to > EUR 185 million (previously > EUR 166 million),



an increase in operating Earnings Per Share (EPS) from EUR 0.51 to EUR 0.55 and



an increase in operating cash flow to > EUR 280 million (previously > EUR 260 million) are expected.





*) Explanations and calculation of the adjusted operating earnings figures can be found in the Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG beginning on page 14 and at page 37.



The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG are available at:
https://www.encavis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Encavis_Geschaeftsbericht_2021_EN_geschuetzt.pdf 




Contact / Notifying Person:

Jörg Peters       

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242     

E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com


Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com










03-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1412347





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1412347  03-Aug-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1412347&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum