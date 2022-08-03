



DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG





/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast













ENCAVIS AG records significant earnings increase in first-half 2022 and raises outlook for the full-year 2022

















03.08.2022 / 11:15









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ENCAVIS records significant earnings increase in first-half 2022 and raises outlook for the full-year 2022



Hamburg, August 3, 2022 – The Management Board of Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003, stock exchange symbol: ECV) publishes today already preliminary Key Performance Indicators of the first half year 2022, that are significantly above the comparable figures of the previous half-year:

Revenue increase of around 40% compared to previous year to around EUR 226.4 million



(previous year: EUR 162.2 million)

Increase of adjusted EBITDA*) of around 40% compared to previous year to around EUR 170.6 million (previous year: EUR 122.3 million)

Increase of adjusted EBIT*) of around 60% compared to previous year to around EUR 109.8 million (previous year: EUR 68.7 million)

Increase of adjusted Earnings Per Share*) (EPS) of more than 83% compared to previous year



to around EUR 0.33 (previous year: EUR 0.18)

Increase of operating cash flow of more than 46% compared to previous year to around EUR 164.2 million (previous year: EUR 109.4 million)

„The significant increases in revenue and earnings of the first half of this year are essentially based on increased generation capacities, higher wind and solar performance as well as currently high market prices for electricity that are signficantly above the comparable figures of the previous half-year,“ explained Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, the positive earning effects.

Taking into account the increased revenue and earnings figures in the first seven months of 2022, the Management Board of Encavis AG decided to adjust the outlook of the operating Key Performance Indicators for the full-year 2022. Thereby the hitherto used planning assumptions of the origin planning for the remaining five months of the fiscal year 2022 were set due to the very high volatilty of the prices for electricity.

An increase in sales to > EUR 420 million (previously > EUR 380 million),

an increase in operating EBITDA to > EUR 310 million (previously > EUR 285 million),

an increase in operating EBIT to > EUR 185 million (previously > EUR 166 million),

an increase in operating Earnings Per Share (EPS) from EUR 0.51 to EUR 0.55 and

an increase in operating cash flow to > EUR 280 million (previously > EUR 260 million) are expected.





„We will use parts of the very good earnings situation of the first half-year and the raised outlook on the full-year to increase the productivity of our asset portfolio via a comprehensive technical optimisation,“ explained Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Operating Officer (CIO/COO) of Encavis AG, the direct application of some parts of the funds in the current fiscal year 2022.





*) Explanations and calculation of the adjusted operating earnings figures can be found in the Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG beginning on page 14 and at page 37.

The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG are available at:

https://www.encavis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Encavis_Geschaeftsbericht_2021_EN_geschuetzt.pdf



About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.2 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of around 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com

Contact:



ENCAVIS AG



Jörg Peters



Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242



E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/encavis