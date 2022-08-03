DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of the forecast for the current fiscal year
2022. augusztus 03., szerda, 14:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Key Words: Change of Forecast
Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of the forecast for the current fiscal year
Bergisch Gladbach, 3 August 2022 – Based on preliminary key figures for the first half of 2022 of EUR 944.9 million in sales (H1 2021: EUR 850.3 million) and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 51.1 million (H1 2021: EUR 56.3 million), INDUS Holding AG ("INDUS") is expected to close the 2022 fiscal year with higher sales and a lower operating result (EBIT) than expected at Group level. The half-year financial report will be published on 10 August 2022. In the forecast 2022 published in the annual report 2021 on page 89 on 23 March 2022, INDUS assumed sales of EUR 1.80 billion to EUR 1.95 billion and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 115 million to EUR 130 million.
Based on the updated estimate, INDUS now expects sales of between EUR 1.90 billion and EUR 2.00 billion and an EBIT of between EUR 100 million and EUR 115 million for the 2022 fiscal year.
The main reason for the increase in the sales forecast is the inflation-related pass-on of prices by many portfolio companies. The reduction in the operating result (EBIT) forecast is due to the negative impact of higher material prices in the Automotive Technology segment. In addition, there are now foreseeable increases in personnel and energy costs across the portfolio in the second half of the year.
The revised forecast does not take into account the consequences of a possible gas supply freeze. Possible macroeconomic consequences of a gas supply freeze and their impact on the INDUS portfolio companies cannot be realistically estimated at present.
The composition of sales and operating result (EBIT) corresponds to the presentation on page 92 of the annual report 2021 of INDUS Holding AG.
Dafne Sanac & Nina Wolf
Investor Relations & Public Relations
INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
E-Mail investor.relations@indus.de
E-Mail presse@indus.de
www.indus.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding AG
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-20
|E-mail:
|indus@indus.de
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006200108
|WKN:
|620010
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1412643
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1412643 03-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]