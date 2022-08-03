DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results





INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of the forecast for the current fiscal year





03-Aug-2022 / 14:46 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Key Words: Change of Forecast

Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of the forecast for the current fiscal year

Bergisch Gladbach, 3 August 2022 – Based on preliminary key figures for the first half of 2022 of EUR 944.9 million in sales (H1 2021: EUR 850.3 million) and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 51.1 million (H1 2021: EUR 56.3 million), INDUS Holding AG ("INDUS") is expected to close the 2022 fiscal year with higher sales and a lower operating result (EBIT) than expected at Group level. The half-year financial report will be published on 10 August 2022. In the forecast 2022 published in the annual report 2021 on page 89 on 23 March 2022, INDUS assumed sales of EUR 1.80 billion to EUR 1.95 billion and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 115 million to EUR 130 million.

Based on the updated estimate, INDUS now expects sales of between EUR 1.90 billion and EUR 2.00 billion and an EBIT of between EUR 100 million and EUR 115 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

The main reason for the increase in the sales forecast is the inflation-related pass-on of prices by many portfolio companies. The reduction in the operating result (EBIT) forecast is due to the negative impact of higher material prices in the Automotive Technology segment. In addition, there are now foreseeable increases in personnel and energy costs across the portfolio in the second half of the year.

The revised forecast does not take into account the consequences of a possible gas supply freeze. Possible macroeconomic consequences of a gas supply freeze and their impact on the INDUS portfolio companies cannot be realistically estimated at present.

The composition of sales and operating result (EBIT) corresponds to the presentation on page 92 of the annual report 2021 of INDUS Holding AG.





Contact:

Dafne Sanac & Nina WolfInvestor Relations & Public RelationsINDUS Holding AGKölner Straße 3251429 Bergisch GladbachGermanyTel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73E-Mail investor.relations@indus.deE-Mail presse@indus.dewww.indus.de