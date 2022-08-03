DGAP-AFR: Knaus Tabbert AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Knaus Tabbert AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2022

Ort: https://www.knaustabbert.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2022

Ort: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Deutschland
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




