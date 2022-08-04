DGAP-AFR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG


TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022

Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html














Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

Theresienhöhe 28

80339 München

Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de





 
