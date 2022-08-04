





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















04.08.2022 / 15:09







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022



Address:

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 12, 2022Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html



























04.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



