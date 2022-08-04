DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results





bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home.com AG announces preliminary unaudited financial figures for the Group as of 30.06.2022





04-Aug-2022





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







bet-at-home.com AG (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") announces preliminary unaudited business figures for the Group as of June 30, 2022, considering the deconsolidation of bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. i.e. for continuing operations.





The prior-year figures stated have been adjusted for the discontinued operations to establish comparability:





Gross betting and gaming revenue in the first half of 2022 is EUR 26.7 million (previous year: EUR 32.8 million).



Operating EBITDA in the first half of 2022 is EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR 6.1 million).



Consolidated net income as of June 30, 2022, amounts to EUR 10.6 million (previous year: EUR 1.1 million). Thereof, a result of EUR 11.4 million is attributable to discontinued operations (previous year: EUR -0.6 million). This includes a special effect from deconsolidation in the amount of EUR 13.1 million (previous year: EUR 0.00).









