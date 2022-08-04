DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home.com AG announces preliminary unaudited financial figures for the Group as of 30.06.2022
2022. augusztus 04., csütörtök, 15:17
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results
bet-at-home.com AG (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") announces preliminary unaudited business figures for the Group as of June 30, 2022, considering the deconsolidation of bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. i.e. for continuing operations.
The prior-year figures stated have been adjusted for the discontinued operations to establish comparability:
Gross betting and gaming revenue in the first half of 2022 is EUR 26.7 million (previous year: EUR 32.8 million).
Operating EBITDA in the first half of 2022 is EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR 6.1 million).
Consolidated net income as of June 30, 2022, amounts to EUR 10.6 million (previous year: EUR 1.1 million). Thereof, a result of EUR 11.4 million is attributable to discontinued operations (previous year: EUR -0.6 million). This includes a special effect from deconsolidation in the amount of EUR 13.1 million (previous year: EUR 0.00).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 545 598 77
|Fax:
|+49 211 545 598 78
|E-mail:
|ir@bet-at-home.com
|Internet:
|www.bet-at-home.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DNAY5
|WKN:
|A0DNAY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1413609
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1413609 04-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
