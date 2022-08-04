DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 5th Interim Reporting



 



In the time period from 26 July 2022 until and including 03 August 2022, a number of 134,722 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.



 



























Date

 		 Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€)
26.07.2022 10,921 219.5805
27.07.2022 25,622 220.3317
28.07.2022 55,935 218.3202
29.07.2022  2,987 219.1778
01.08.2022  6,479 220.7746
02.08.2022 32,385 219.5488
03.08.2022    393 221.1822

 



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 03 August 2022 amounts to 951,144 shares.



 



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



 



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



 



Munich, 04 August 2022



 



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



 



The Board of Management
















