Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Share buyback – 5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 26 July 2022 until and including 03 August 2022, a number of 134,722 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.

Date





Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price (€)

26.07.2022

10,921

219.5805

27.07.2022

25,622

220.3317

28.07.2022

55,935

218.3202

29.07.2022

2,987

219.1778

01.08.2022

6,479

220.7746

02.08.2022

32,385

219.5488

03.08.2022

393

221.1822



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 03 August 2022 amounts to 951,144 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 04 August 2022

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management