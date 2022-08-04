DGAP-AFR: Leoni AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Leoni AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2022

Ort: https://www.leoni.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2022

Ort: https://www.leoni.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Leoni AG

Marienstraße 7

90402 Nürnberg

Deutschland
Internet: www.leoni.com





 
