Hiermit gibt die ENCAVIS AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.08.2022

Ort: https://www.encavis.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.08.2022

Ort: https://www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
