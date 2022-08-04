DGAP-AFR: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. augusztus 04., csütörtök, 16:44







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ENCAVIS AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








04.08.2022 / 16:44 CET/CEST



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 15, 2022

Address: https://www.encavis.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 15, 2022

Address: https://www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/














04.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1413791  04.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413791&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum