Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Martin
Nachname(n): Drasch

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Manz AG


b) LEI

529900B635NV0KEEOR57 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3


b) Art des Geschäfts

Ausübung von im Rahmen der Vorstandsvergütung aufgrund des Manz Performance Share Plan gewährten Bezugsrechten (Performance Shares) zum Erwerb neuer Aktien


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
1.00 EUR 3908.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1.00 EUR 3908.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

04.08.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.manz.com





 
