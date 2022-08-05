





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Street:

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

Postal code:

51373

City:

Leverkusen

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300J4U55H3WP1XT59



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

02 Aug 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.36 %

4.66 %

5.02 %

982424082

Previous notification

0.55 %

4.18 %

4.73 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

US0727303028

0

258796

0 %

0.03 %

DE000BAY0017

0

3316004

0 %

0.34 %

Total

3574800

0.36 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right To Recall

Open



2529813

0.26 %

Right Of Use

Open



1875398

0.19 %

Call Warrant

18.02.2025



64735

0.01 %

Future

16.09.2022



3122353

0.32 %

Call Option

20.12.2024



4735485

0.48 %

Forward

25.01.2023



7250

0.0007 %





Total

12335033

1.26 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Call Warrant

31.12.2030



Cash

2347728

0.24 %

Swap

02.08.2032



Cash

1146113

0.12 %

Call Option

31.03.2035



Cash

6358800

0.65 %

Put Option

20.12.2030



Cash

4791585

0.49 %

Forward

20.12.2024



Cash

812457

0.08 %

Future

19.12.2031



Cash

14944010

1.52 %

Put Option

15.12.2023



Physical

3027131

0.31 %







Total

33427824

3.40 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

NNIP Holdings LLC

%

%

%

NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd

%

%

%

NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd

%

%

%

NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.

%

%

%

NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Global Markets, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International Bank

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank USA

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Finance Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

IMD Holdings LLC

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC

%

%

%

GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P.

%

%

%

GS Equity Markets, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Folio Financial, Inc.

%

%

%

Folio Investments Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Murray Street Corporation

%

%

%

Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado

%

%

%

Sphere Fund

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

04 Aug 2022



