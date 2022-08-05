DGAP-AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die SMT Scharf AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2022

Ort: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2022

Ort: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/publications/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/?lang=en














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Deutschland
Internet: www.smtscharf.com





 
