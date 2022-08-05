DGAP-AFR: Delticom AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Delticom AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2022

Ort: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-prasentationen/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2022

Ort: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports/














