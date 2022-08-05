DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Elisabeth
Last name(s): Staudinger-Leibrecht

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction


Entitlement to transfer 2,145 Siemens Healthineers shares in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Share Program (transfer with value date 2022-08-04, +2:00).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

04/08/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com





 
