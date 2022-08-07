DGAP-News: Stellungnahme von Borussia Dortmund zu Nico Schulz
2022. augusztus 07., vasárnap, 13:00
Borussia Dortmund hat die gestrige Medienberichterstattung in Bezug auf strafrechtlich erhobene Vorwürfe – das Privatleben von Nico Schulz betreffend – zum Anlass genommen, umgehend mit dem Spieler und seinen Beratern das Gespräch zu suchen. Der Spieler bestreitet die gegen ihn erhobenen Strafvorwürfe. Nico Schulz hat uns mitgeteilt, dass er sich mit Hilfe anwaltlichen Beistands gegen diese Vorwürfe zur Wehr setzen wird und obendrein die Unschuldsvermutung für sich in Anspruch nimmt.
