Borussia Dortmund hat die gestrige Medienberichterstattung in Bezug auf strafrechtlich erhobene Vorwürfe – das Privatleben von Nico Schulz betreffend – zum Anlass genommen, umgehend mit dem Spieler und seinen Beratern das Gespräch zu suchen. Der Spieler bestreitet die gegen ihn erhobenen Strafvorwürfe. Nico Schulz hat uns mitgeteilt, dass er sich mit Hilfe anwaltlichen Beistands gegen diese Vorwürfe zur Wehr setzen wird und obendrein die Unschuldsvermutung für sich in Anspruch nimmt.


Die erhobenen Vorwürfe, von denen Borussia Dortmund bis zur Medienberichterstattung keinerlei Kenntnis hatte, wiegen äußerst schwer und sind für den BVB schockierend. Borussia Dortmund nimmt sie sehr ernst und distanziert sich von jeglicher Form der Gewalt. Borussia Dortmund ist jedoch kein Verfahrensbeteiligter und hat keinerlei Einsicht in Ermittlungsakten oder in die offenbar vorliegende Strafanzeige.


Da es sich um ein schwebendes Verfahren im frühen Anfangsstadium der Ermittlungen handelt und die Sach- und Rechtslage für Borussia Dortmund Stand heute äußerst unklar ist, können wir derzeit noch keine arbeitsrechtlichen und disziplinarischen Maßnahmen verlässlich und rechtssicher entscheiden. Wir behalten uns diese allerdings jederzeit für einen Zeitpunkt vor, zu dem wir objektiv mehr wissen.


Weitere Kommentare wird Borussia Dortmund derzeit nicht abgeben.


