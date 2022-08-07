DGAP-News: Statement from Borussia Dortmund on Nico Schulz
2022. augusztus 07., vasárnap, 13:00
Borussia Dortmund took yesterday"s media reports regarding criminal allegations - concerning Nico Schulz"s private life - as an opportunity to immediately seek dialogue with the player and his advisors. The player denies the criminal charges against him. Nico Schulz has informed us that he will defend himself against these allegations with the help of a lawyer and that he will also claim the presumption of innocence.
