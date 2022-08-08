Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

08 August 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 01 August 2022 until and including 05 August 2022, a number of 79 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

01 Aug 2022

9

39.0750

351.68

02 Aug 2022

28

38.9079

1,089.42

03 Aug 2022

10

39.4600

394.60

04 Aug 2022

26

39.9138

1,037.76

05 Aug 2022

6

41.9950

251.97





Total

79

39.5624

3,125.43



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 05 August 2022 amounts to 12,202,991 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.