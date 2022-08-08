DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 38th Interim Reporting






Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information








08.08.2022 / 11:01



Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback – 38th Interim Reporting



 



In the time period from 1 August 2022 until and including 7 August 2022, a number of 506,542 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.



 



Shares were bought back as follows:



 





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
01/08/2022 95,878 107.59133
02/08/2022 115,743 106.15191
03/08/2022 117,991 106.11362
04/08/2022 75,011 109.30858
05/08/2022 101,919 109.13073

 



 



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).



 



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 7 August 2022 amounts to 9,792,953 shares.



 



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



 



Munich, 8 August 2022



 



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board
















Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
