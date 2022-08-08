DGAP-AFR: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2022

Ort: http://www.khd.com/de/ir/mitteilungen-berichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2022

Ort: http://www.khd.com/ir/news-reports/#financial-reports

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2022

Ort: http://www.khd.com/de/ir/mitteilungen-berichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2022

Ort: http://www.khd.com/ir/news-reports/#financial-reports














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Colonia-Allee 3

51067 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.khd.com





 
