





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















08.08.2022 / 11:46







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022



Address:

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 12, 2022Address: http://www.khd.com/de/ir/mitteilungen-berichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 12, 2022Address: http://www.khd.com/ir/news-reports/#financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 12, 2022Address: http://www.khd.com/de/ir/mitteilungen-berichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 12, 2022Address: http://www.khd.com/ir/news-reports/#financial-reports



























08.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



