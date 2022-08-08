DGAP-AFR: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








08.08.2022 / 11:46



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022

Address: http://www.khd.com/de/ir/mitteilungen-berichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022

Address: http://www.khd.com/ir/news-reports/#financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022

Address: http://www.khd.com/de/ir/mitteilungen-berichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022

Address: http://www.khd.com/ir/news-reports/#financial-reports














Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Colonia-Allee 3

51067 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.khd.com





 
