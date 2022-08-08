Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 27th Interim announcement

Göppingen – 08 August 2022 – In the period from 01 August 2022 up to and including 05 August 2022, a number of 579,500 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Aggregated volume



(number of shares)

Volume-weighted average price



(€)

01 August 2022

109,746

10.11850

02 August 2022

110,000

10.18170

03 August 2022

109,754

10.30850

04 August 2022

110,000

10.82610

05 August 2022

140,000

10.81390



The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 05 August 2022 amounts to a number of 19,630,446 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

