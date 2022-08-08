

Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics signs framework agreement to supply 5,000 hydrogen trucks





08-Aug-2022





Clean Logistics signs framework agreement to supply 5,000 hydrogen trucks







Total contract volume in low single-digit billion euro range



Delivery period 2023 to 2027





Hamburg, August 08, 2022: Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) today signed a framework agreement with GP JOULE Group for the delivery of 5,000 hydrogen-electric trucks. The delivery of the vehicles is scheduled for the period from 2023 to 2027. The cooperation is associated with a planned sales volume in the low single-digit billion euro range for Clean Logistics. Delivery of the first pre-series vehicles is expected from the end of Q3 2023, with the exact timing depending on when expected subsidies are approved. Annual delivery volumes have been agreed thereafter, with details of delivery terms and maintenance contracts still to be agreed.







In the future, Clean Logistics will build new vehicles in addition to its existing business model. The vehicles will be equipped with fuel cell, battery and hydrogen tank systems. In addition, the specially developed axle with wheel hub motors and the special "HyBoss" control system will be used.







Clean Logistics is significantly expanding its business activities with the planned supply of hydrogen-based heavy-duty trucks. In the future, the company will expand its activities to include new vehicles in addition to its existing main business area, the conversion of buses and trucks from fossil internal combustion engine drive to hydrogen drive. Through the acquisition of the Dutch truck manufacturer GINAF (see ad hoc dated July 25, 2022), Clean Logistics believes it is excellently positioned to significantly ramp up the independent production of trucks and buses with zero-emission hydrogen drive within the Group. Through the acquisition of GINAF, Clean Logistics has a group company with the status of an independent producer with the corresponding registration requirements of its own vehicles in Europe.







With its 500 employees, the GP JOULE Group implements the holistic energy revolution: from power generation from wind, sun and biomass to the marketing of energy and its use in households, industry, heating networks and mobility. GP JOULE HYDROGEN is responsible for the production and supply of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources, builds and operates hydrogen filling stations and will also provide its customers in logistics, trade and industry with the corresponding vehicles. In this way, GP JOULE HYDROGEN can offer a complete range of services from a single source along the entire value chain.







Dirk Graszt, CEO of Clean Logistics: "This contract for the delivery of 5,000 trucks represents a significant milestone in the decarbonization of heavy-duty transport. It is the largest contract of its kind in the world. Together with our partner GP JOULE, we will ensure that hydrogen-powered trucks will soon be an everyday part of road transport. The long-awaited traffic turnaround in heavy-duty transport is thus gaining further momentum and will now be put into practice step by step over the next few years."







Ove Petersen, CEO at GP JOULE: "In Clean Logistics, we have found the perfect partner who will support us in covering the entire value chain from a single source, from the production and storage of hydrogen to the development of a corresponding infrastructure and the provision of hydrogen-electric vehicles. This fleet of vehicles will be able to save more than 325,000 tons of CO2 annually when in use and will lead the way for the green logistics of tomorrow. We look forward to working together and are confident about a clean and emission-free environment."







About Clean Logistics







Listed Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) is an "enabler" and technology leader in the mobility revolution of commercial vehicles. As a producer of zero-emission trucks and buses, the Hamburg-based company is leading its customers from the transport, logistics and heavy haulage sectors into an emission-free future. This is made possible by completely decarbonizing the powertrains of existing and new vehicles. The vehicles, which are equipped with fuel cell electric drive systems using hydrogen as an energy storage medium, are manufactured in the company"s own production facilities. Clean Logistics is pursuing the goal of making its products sustainable along the entire value chain. By continuously developing its product portfolio, Clean Logistics SE strengthens the marketability of its innovative, safe and durable solutions.







Clean Logistics SE includes, among others, the subsidiaries E-Cap Mobility GmbH, which develops electrified prototypes, small series and concepts for the industry and specializes in battery and fuel cell electric conversions of all mobility solutions, and furthermore Clean Logistics Technology GmbH and XPANSE Drive Systems GmbH, which drive the developments of series production of fuel cell electric mobility solutions.







About GP JOULE







Founded in 2009 with the conviction that 100 percent renewable energy supply is feasible, GP JOULE is today a leading system provider for integrated energy solutions from solar, wind and biomass, as well as a utility-level partner for electricity, heat, hydrogen as well as electric mobility. GP JOULE is thus a pioneer company in sector coupling. Around 500 people work for the medium-sized group of companies in Germany, Europe and North America. GP JOULE is the winner of the Environmental Award of the Economy of Schleswig-Holstein 2019 and the German Renewables Award 2020.







Contact person at Clean Logistics:



Leonie Behrens



Trettaustrasse 32



21107 Hamburg



Phone: +49 (0)162 2054744



E-mail: press@cleanlogistics.de







Contact for business and financial media:



edicto GmbH



Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann



Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42



60322 Frankfurt am Main



Phone: +49 (0)69 90550554



E-mail: ir@cleanlogistics.de



















