Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 6th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 01 August 2022 until and including 05 August 2022, a number of 234,937 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 27 June 2022, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 29 June 2022.

Shares were bought back as follows:



Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price (EUR)1

08/01/2022

227

49.8400

08/02/2022

132,511

49.5435

08/03/2022

90,252

47.1549

08/04/2022

0

0

08/05/2022

11,947

50.9613



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 29 June 2022 until and including 05 August 2022 amounts to 1,883,406 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 08 August 2022

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.