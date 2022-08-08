DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Vorstand erhöht den Vorschlag zur Ausschüttung einer weiteren Dividende auf EUR 550 Millionen

Hamburg, 8. August 2022 – Heute hat der Vorstand der alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (Aktien), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Bond 2016)) beschlossen, den Vorschlag an die für den 31. August 2022 einberufene außerordentliche Hauptversammlung zur Ausschüttung einer weiteren Dividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 auf EUR 550 Millionen zu erhöhen (von EUR 500 Millionen).

 

Die Entscheidung folgt der Erhöhung eines der bestehenden Darlehen der alstria um EUR 37 Millionen, welche eine Ausschüttung weiterer EUR 50 Millionen erlaubt. Die Entscheidung des Aufsichtsrats über den geänderten Dividendenvorschlag steht noch aus.

 

Die Ausschüttung der weiteren Dividende ist Teil der am 8. April 2022 veröffentlichten Planung der Gesellschaft, Fremdmittel in Form von unbesicherten oder besicherten Finanzierungsinstrumenten in Höhe von voraussichtlich bis zu EUR 850 Millionen aufzunehmen, um insgesamt ca. EUR 1 Milliarde an die Aktionäre zurückzugeben.

 

 


 

 






