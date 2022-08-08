

DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout





alstria office REIT-AG: management board increases the special dividend proposal to EUR 550 million





08-Aug-2022 / 17:02 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







alstria office REIT-AG management board increases the special dividend proposal to EUR 550 million











Hamburg, August 8, 2022 – Today, the management board of alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (shares), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Bond 2016)) decided to increase its dividend proposal for its August 31st, 2022, Extraordinary General Meeting to EUR 550 million (up from EUR 500 million).







The decision was made as the company agreed to increase the borrowing amount on one of its existing loans by EUR 37 million allowing for the extra EUR 50 million to be distributed. The supervisory board has not yet decided on the increased special dividend proposal.







The special dividend payment is part of a plan announced by the company on April 8, 2022, to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million through secured or unsecured instruments in order to return approximately EUR 1 billion of capital to its shareholders.

























Contact:



alstria office REIT-AG



Ralf Dibbern



Head of IR & PR



Steinstrasse 7



20095 Hamburg



Germany



T +49 40 22 63 41-329



F +49 40 22 63 41-229



rdibbern@alstria.de

Contact:alstria office REIT-AGRalf DibbernHead of IR & PRSteinstrasse 720095 HamburgGermanyT +49 40 22 63 41-329F +49 40 22 63 41-229rdibbern@alstria.de













08-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



