2022. augusztus 08., hétfő, 17:02





alstria office REIT-AG: management board increases the special dividend proposal to EUR 550 million


08-Aug-2022 / 17:02 CET/CEST


Hamburg, August 8, 2022 – Today, the management board of alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (shares), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Bond 2016)) decided to increase its dividend proposal for its August 31st, 2022, Extraordinary General Meeting to EUR 550 million (up from EUR 500 million).

 

The decision was made as the company agreed to increase the borrowing amount on one of its existing loans by EUR 37 million allowing for the extra EUR 50 million to be distributed. The supervisory board has not yet decided on the increased special dividend proposal.

 

The special dividend payment is part of a plan announced by the company on April 8, 2022, to take up debts in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million through secured or unsecured instruments in order to return approximately EUR 1 billion of capital to its shareholders.

 

 


 

 






Contact:

alstria office REIT-AG

Ralf Dibbern

Head of IR & PR

Steinstrasse 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany

T +49 40 22 63 41-329

F +49 40 22 63 41-229

rdibbern@alstria.de







Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040-226 341 300
Fax: 040-226 341 310
E-mail: info@alstria.de
Internet: http://www.alstria.de
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1
WKN: A0LD2U
Indices: EPRA, German REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1415575





 
