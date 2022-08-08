DGAP-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address: https://investoren.cancom.de/berichte-praesentati_category/2022/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address: https://investors.cancom.com/berichte-praesentati_category/2022-en/














Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
