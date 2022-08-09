Cryptology Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Acquisition of treasury shares - 3. Interim report

In the period from 01. August 2022 up to and including 05. August 2022 were 664 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 01 August 2022 up to and including 05 Aug 2022, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

Datum

Gesamtzahl zurückgekaufter Aktien (Stück)



Durchschnittskurs (Euro)

Volumen (Euro)



01.08.22

-



0,00

0,00



02.08.22

664



4,80

3,187.20



03.08.22

-



0,00

0,00



04.08.22

-



0,00

0,00



05.08.22

-



0,00

0,00

















The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 Juli 2022 up to and including 05 August 2022 amounts to 4,114 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.cryptology-ag.com

Sliema/Malta, 08 August 2022

Cryptology Asset Group plc – Board of Directors



