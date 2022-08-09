



technotrans significantly increases revenue and earnings in the first 6 months of 2022

















Group revenue increases by 9 % to € 113.9 million (previous year: € 104.4 million)



EBIT grows by 18 % to € 6.2 million (previous year: € 5.3 million)



EBIT margin rises to 5.5 % (previous year: 5.0 %)



Order backlog reaches new record level of € 94 million



Board of Management confirms guidance 2022



Sassenberg, August 9, 2022 - The technotrans Group further extended its revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2022 despite increasing challenges in the procurement markets following a strong first quarter and remains on target. Group revenue reached € 113.9 million and was 9 % above the previous year. Consolidated EBIT rose significantly by 18 % to € 6.2 million. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 5.5 % (previous year: 5.0 %). Demand for innovative and energy-efficient thermal management solutions has continued to increase in all relevant markets. The order backlog reached a new all-time high of € 94 million. The book-to-bill ratio of 1.3 underlines the continuous growth. The Board of Management confirms the forecast of achieving consolidated revenue between € 220 and 230 million in the 2022 financial year with an EBIT margin between 5.0 % and 6.0 %. The medium-term forecast for 2025 also remains unchanged.





"Energy-efficient thermal management is increasingly appreciated in times of rising energy prices and high environmental orientation. This is also evidenced by the excellent order situation in all relevant markets. We are very satisfied with the course of business in the first six months of the 2022 financial year, given the prevailing conditions," says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE.



Revenue and earnings significantly increased



The technotrans Group generated consolidated revenue of € 113.9 million in the first half of 2022, which was 9 % up on the previous year. Consolidated EBIT improved by 18 % to € 6.2 million. The EBIT margin increased to 5.5 % (previous year: 5.0 %). The return on capital employed (ROCE) recorded a noticeable increase from 10.5 % to 11.8 %. Net profit for the period of € 4.1 million exceeded the previous year by 18 %. Accordingly, earnings per share increased significantly to € 0.59 (previous year: € 0.50). The Group"s net assets and financial position remained solid. The equity ratio was 53.2 % as of June 30, 2022.



High demand for technotrans products and services



There was strong demand for technotrans products and services in the strategic focus markets of Plastics, Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print, as well as in the Laser & Machine Tools market. On the other hand, availability of input materials deteriorated again, which in some cases resulted revenue shifts. Profitability remained on target thanks to fair price pass-through to customers and strict cost management based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy.



Consistent implementation of the Future Ready 2025 strategy



The consistent implementation of the Future Ready 2025 strategy was fully on track in the first half of 2022. The technotrans Group reached a significant strategic milestone during the period under review with the legal completion of the mergers of the Group companies Reisner Cooling Solutions GmbH with technotrans solutions GmbH and KLH Kältetechnik GmbH with technotrans SE. The renaming of termotek GmbH as technotrans systems GmbH successfully completed the establishment of the umbrella brand.



Sustainability further expanded through new product developments



technotrans has driven forward its sustainability efforts both within the Group and externally with its products. A new photovoltaic system was installed at the Baden-Baden site, which will generate about 40 % of the electricity required there. In addition, the external sustainability focus was on the development and presentation of new, highly efficient thermal management systems. These included the world"s first 850 V DC battery cooling system for road and special-purpose vehicles or the refrigerant-free, electrothermal cooling system for laboratory technology.



Outlook



The Board of Management reiterates its expectation of achieving consolidated revenue between € 220 and € 230 million in the 2022 financial year, with an EBIT margin in a range between 5.0 % and 6.0 % and a ROCE between 12.5 % and 14.0 %. The guidance is subject to the proviso that the challenges of the economic environment do not worsen due to the looming energy crisis or setbacks in the fight against Corona. The medium-term guidance for the 2025 financial year remains unchanged.

"technotrans performed very well in the first six months of 2022 despite the difficult environment. We offer exactly the know-how that our customers need to overcome the current challenges. We are continuing on our course of profitable growth and will systematically expand technotrans" expertise and performance for our customers," says Michael Finger.



Further information at www.technotrans.com



About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral component of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the four focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. The technology company also develops highly specialised cooling and filtration solutions for the Laser & Machine Tools area. technotrans furthermore offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 5 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs over 1,400 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 211.1 million for the 2021 financial year.



Note



This communication contains statements on the future development of the technotrans group. These reflect the present views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on the corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. We point out that the statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could mean that the actual results differ considerably from those expected.