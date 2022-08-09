DGAP-News: technotrans significantly increases revenue and earnings in the first 6 months of 2022
2022. augusztus 09., kedd, 07:00
technotrans significantly increases revenue and earnings in the first 6 months of 2022
Sassenberg, August 9, 2022 - The technotrans Group further extended its revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2022 despite increasing challenges in the procurement markets following a strong first quarter and remains on target. Group revenue reached € 113.9 million and was 9 % above the previous year. Consolidated EBIT rose significantly by 18 % to € 6.2 million. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 5.5 % (previous year: 5.0 %). Demand for innovative and energy-efficient thermal management solutions has continued to increase in all relevant markets. The order backlog reached a new all-time high of € 94 million. The book-to-bill ratio of 1.3 underlines the continuous growth. The Board of Management confirms the forecast of achieving consolidated revenue between € 220 and 230 million in the 2022 financial year with an EBIT margin between 5.0 % and 6.0 %. The medium-term forecast for 2025 also remains unchanged.
"technotrans performed very well in the first six months of 2022 despite the difficult environment. We offer exactly the know-how that our customers need to overcome the current challenges. We are continuing on our course of profitable growth and will systematically expand technotrans" expertise and performance for our customers," says Michael Finger.
Note
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1415635
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1415635 09.08.2022 CET/CEST
