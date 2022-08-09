





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















09.08.2022 / 08:40









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Oliver

Nachname(n):

Steil



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

TeamViewer AG





b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A2YN900





b) Art des Geschäfts

Interessewahrende Order über den Kauf von 96.047 Aktien.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

10.545452 EUR





1012859.03 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

10.545452 EUR





1012859.03 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

08.08.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



