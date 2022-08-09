DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








09.08.2022 / 08:40




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Steil

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TeamViewer AG


b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900


b) Nature of the transaction

Discretionary order for the acquisition of 96,047 shares.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
10.545452 EUR 1012859.03 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
10.545452 EUR 1012859.03 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

08/08/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
