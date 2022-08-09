DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Corporate Action





CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC is planning upgrade in the Regulated Market





Malta, 9 August 2022. The Board of Directors of CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC ("Company") is planning an upgrade from the primary market segment of the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange to the regulated market of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The company requests, therefore, today a transfer of approval of the admission prospectus at the Malta Financial Services Authority to the BaFin. The company is planning the upgrade for November 2022.







About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.



Cryptology PLC is a Malta based asset manager investing in crypto assets and crypto companies around the globe and advising blockchain based businesses



Contact:



Cryptology Asset Group plc



Jefim Gewiet



66&67, Beatrice, Amery Street,



Sliema SLM 1707, Malta



E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com



More Information provided at https://www.cryptology-ag.com











