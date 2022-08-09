DGAP-Adhoc: CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC is planning upgrade in the Regulated Market

2022. augusztus 09., kedd, 11:30





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Corporate Action


CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC is planning upgrade in the Regulated Market


09-Aug-2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17



 



CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC is planning upgrade in the Regulated Market



Malta, 9 August 2022. The Board of Directors of CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC ("Company") is planning an upgrade from the primary market segment of the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange to the regulated market of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The company requests, therefore, today a transfer of approval of the admission prospectus at the Malta Financial Services Authority to the BaFin. The company is planning the upgrade for November 2022.



 



About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.



Cryptology PLC is a Malta based asset manager investing in crypto assets and crypto companies around the globe and advising blockchain based businesses



Contact:



Cryptology Asset Group plc



Jefim Gewiet



66&67, Beatrice, Amery Street,



Sliema SLM 1707, Malta



E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com



More Information provided at https://www.cryptology-ag.com



 










09-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de






















Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street

SLM 1707 Sliema

Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1415689





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1415689  09-Aug-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1415689&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum