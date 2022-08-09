DGAP-AFR: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022

Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen-und-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022

Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports-and-presentations














Language: English
Company: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

Mainzer Landstraße 16

60325 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dekabank.de





 
