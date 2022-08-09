DGAP-News: BVB President Dr. Reinhard Rauball will not run for re-election

BVB President Dr. Reinhard Rauball will not run for re-election








Dr. Reinhard Rauball (75), President of BV. Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund (BVB), will not run again as BVB president at the general meeting in November 2022 after a total of 23 years in office. He informed the election committee chairman of BV. Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund, Dr. Winfried Materna, respectively.


As his successor, Dr. Reinhard Rauball will propose his previous deputy, Dr. Reinhold Lunow.


Dr. Reinhard Rauball was elected BVB President for the third time in 2004 and since then he has also acted at the same time as statutory Chairman of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Management GmbH, the general partner of the stock-listed Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.


