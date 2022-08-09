





DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA





/ Key word(s): Personnel













BVB President Dr. Reinhard Rauball will not run for re-election

















09.08.2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Dr. Reinhard Rauball (75), President of BV. Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund (BVB), will not run again as BVB president at the general meeting in November 2022 after a total of 23 years in office. He informed the election committee chairman of BV. Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund, Dr. Winfried Materna, respectively.





As his successor, Dr. Reinhard Rauball will propose his previous deputy, Dr. Reinhold Lunow.





Dr. Reinhard Rauball was elected BVB President for the third time in 2004 and since then he has also acted at the same time as statutory Chairman of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Management GmbH, the general partner of the stock-listed Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.





Dortmund, den 09. August 2022





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations Contact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations



























09.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



