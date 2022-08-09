DGAP-News: BVB Präsident Dr. Reinhard Rauball kandidiert nicht erneut

BVB Präsident Dr. Reinhard Rauball kandidiert nicht erneut








Dr. Reinhard Rauball (75), Präsident des BV. Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund (BVB), wird auf der Mitgliederversammlung im November 2022 nach insgesamt 23 Jahren im Amt nicht erneut als BVB-Präsident kandidieren. Darüber hat er am heutigen Dienstag den Wahlausschuss-Vorsitzenden des eingetragenen Vereins, Dr. Winfried Materna, informiert.


Als seinen Nachfolger wird Dr. Reinhard Rauball dem Wahlausschuss seinen bisherigen Stellvertreter, Dr. Reinhold Lunow, vorschlagen.


Dr. Reinhard Rauball war im Jahr 2004 zum insgesamt dritten Mal in das Amt des BVB-Präsidenten gewählt worden und fungierte als Präsident seitdem auch zugleich als satzungsgemäß geborener Vorsitzender des Beirates der Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH, der Komplementärin bzw. persönlich haftende Gesellschafterin der börsennotierten Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.


