DGAP-News: BVB Präsident Dr. Reinhard Rauball kandidiert nicht erneut
2022. augusztus 09., kedd, 15:15
Dr. Reinhard Rauball (75), Präsident des BV. Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund (BVB), wird auf der Mitgliederversammlung im November 2022 nach insgesamt 23 Jahren im Amt nicht erneut als BVB-Präsident kandidieren. Darüber hat er am heutigen Dienstag den Wahlausschuss-Vorsitzenden des eingetragenen Vereins, Dr. Winfried Materna, informiert.
Kontakt:
Dr. Robin Steden
Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-Mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1416569
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1416569 09.08.2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]