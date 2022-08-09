DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: SAP SE


/ Aktienrückkaufprogramm






SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation








09.08.2022 / 15:38 CET/CEST



SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation



 



Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) und Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014
i. V. m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052



Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm – 1. Zwischenmeldung



 



Walldorf, den 9. August 2022



Im Zeitraum 1. August 2022 bis einschließlich zum 5. August 2022 wurden insgesamt 490.000 Aktien im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes der SAP SE auf XETRA erworben.



 



Dabei wurden täglich jeweils insgesamt folgende Stückzahlen zu den folgenden Durchschnittskursen und in folgenden aggregierten Volumina zurückgekauft:



 































Datum Gesamtzahl der Aktien Täglich gewichteter Durchschnittskurs (€) Aggregiertes Volumen (€)*
2022-08-01 80.000 91,49 7.319.024,00
2022-08-02 105.000 89,64 9.412.264,05
2022-08-03 105.000 90,90 9.545.002,11
2022-08-04 90.000 93,14 8.382.518,64
2022-08-05 110.000 92,73 10.200.838,01
Total 490.000 91,55 44.859.646,81

* Ohne Erwerbsnebenkosten.



Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmenswebseite veröffentlicht unter https://www.sap.com/investors/de.html (dort unter der Rubrik Aktie/Aktienrückkäufe).



 



Das Gesamtvolumen der bislang im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes bis einschließlich zum 5. August 2022 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich auf 490.000 Stück.



 



SAP SE



Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.sap.com





 
