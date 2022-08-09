DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

09.08.2022 / 15:38 CET/CEST



DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 1st interim notification



Walldorf, August 9, 2022



In the time period from August 1, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022, a number of 490,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

 



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:































Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2022-08-01 80,000 91.49 7,319,024.00
2022-08-02 105,000 89.64 9,412,264.05
2022-08-03 105,000 90.90 9,545,002.11
2022-08-04 90,000 93.14 8,382,518.64
2022-08-05 110,000 92.73 10,200,838.01
Total 490,000 91.55 44,859,646.81



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 5, 2022 amounts to 490,000 shares.

 



SAP SE



Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
