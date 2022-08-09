SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 1st interim notification

Walldorf, August 9, 2022

In the time period from August 1, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022, a number of 490,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.





The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date

Total number of shares

Daily weighted average price (€)

Aggregated volume (€)*

2022-08-01

80,000

91.49

7,319,024.00

2022-08-02

105,000

89.64

9,412,264.05

2022-08-03

105,000

90.90

9,545,002.11

2022-08-04

90,000

93.14

8,382,518.64

2022-08-05

110,000

92.73

10,200,838.01

Total

490,000

91.55

44,859,646.81







* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 5, 2022 amounts to 490,000 shares.





SAP SE

The Executive Board