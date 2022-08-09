

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Key word(s): Bond





Cardea Europe AG receives comprehensive asset-backed guarantee for the 7.25% corporate bond amounting to 120% of the bond volume





09-Aug-2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Publication of inside information according to Article 17 Regulation (EU) 596/2014



Ad hoc disclosure







Cardea Europe AG receives comprehensive asset-backed guarantee for the 7.25% corporate bond amounting to 120% of the bond volume



9 August 2022 - Frankfurt. Cardea Europe AG announces that IGI INEX Finance (UK) Ltd (INEX) has issued a guarantee to it in the amount of 120% of the bond volume of its 7.25% corporate bond.



The guarantee is backed by a gemstone portfolio in a corresponding amount, which is independently appraised. INEX receives a standard market remuneration for providing the guarantee. INEX thus unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the proper repayment of the bond within the framework of an asset-backed security structure (ABS).



Currently, the volume of the corporate bond of Cardea Europe AG is being increased from EUR 125 million to now EUR 250 million (see announcement of 27 July 2022), part of which has been placed so far. Accordingly, the guarantee also extends to obligations from volumes placed in the future.The entire process is supervised by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. as collateral agent.











Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Cardea





Cardea is a global asset management firm with offices in Atlanta, London, Barcelona and Frankfurt and with Assets under Advisory (AuA) und Assets under Management (AuM) totalling around USD 19.5 billion. Through its subsidiaries, Cardea Capital Group and Cardea Capital Advisors, both SEC registered investment advisors, Cardea offers wealth management, institutional advisory, turnkey asset management platform services and advisory services to both financial advisors and private investors.







Press contact





edicto GmbH



Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz



Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54



E-Mail: rdroz@edicto.de







Disclaimer



Safe Harbor Statement.



No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.



The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.















09-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



