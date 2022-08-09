DGAP-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG receives comprehensive asset-backed guarantee for the 7.25% corporate bond amounting to 120% of the bond volume
2022. augusztus 09., kedd, 16:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Key word(s): Bond
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 Regulation (EU) 596/2014
Ad hoc disclosure
Cardea Europe AG receives comprehensive asset-backed guarantee for the 7.25% corporate bond amounting to 120% of the bond volume
9 August 2022 - Frankfurt. Cardea Europe AG announces that IGI INEX Finance (UK) Ltd (INEX) has issued a guarantee to it in the amount of 120% of the bond volume of its 7.25% corporate bond.
The guarantee is backed by a gemstone portfolio in a corresponding amount, which is independently appraised. INEX receives a standard market remuneration for providing the guarantee. INEX thus unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the proper repayment of the bond within the framework of an asset-backed security structure (ABS).
Currently, the volume of the corporate bond of Cardea Europe AG is being increased from EUR 125 million to now EUR 250 million (see announcement of 27 July 2022), part of which has been placed so far. Accordingly, the guarantee also extends to obligations from volumes placed in the future.The entire process is supervised by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. as collateral agent.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About Cardea
Press contact
Disclaimer
Safe Harbor Statement.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cardea Europe AG
|Lurgiallee 14
|60439 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|069 - 870 08 79 296
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@cardea-europe.de
|Internet:
|www.cardea-europe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2ZP5
|WKN:
|A3H2ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1416649
|Notierung vorgesehen. / Designated to be listed.
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1416649 09-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
