1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Hauke

Last name(s):

Hansen



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Managing Director







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

JadeHawk Capital S.à r.l.





b) LEI

984500A65A9BPC25DE59



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000A3KWK17





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1000.00 EUR





600000.00 EUR



1000.00 EUR





1700000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1000.00 EUR





2300000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

03/08/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



09.08.2022

