1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Hauke
Last name(s): Hansen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JadeHawk Capital S.à r.l.


b) LEI

984500A65A9BPC25DE59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3KWK17


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
1000.00 EUR 600000.00 EUR
1000.00 EUR 1700000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1000.00 EUR 2300000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

03/08/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















