1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Jan

Nachname(n):

Düdden



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Geschäftsführer







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

JadeHawk Capital S.à r.l.





b) LEI

984500A65A9BPC25DE59



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Schuldtitel

ISIN:

DE000A3KWK17





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1000.00 EUR





600000.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1000.00 EUR





600000.00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

03.08.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



