1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Jan
Nachname(n): Düdden

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Geschäftsführer



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

JadeHawk Capital S.à r.l.


b) LEI

984500A65A9BPC25DE59 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Schuldtitel
ISIN: DE000A3KWK17


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
1000.00 EUR 600000.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1000.00 EUR 600000.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

03.08.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















