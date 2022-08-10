





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft















Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















10.08.2022 / 07:22







Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Straße, Hausnr.:

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

PLZ:

51373

Ort:

Leverkusen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300J4U55H3WP1XT59



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.08.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

0,39 %

4,65 %

5,04 %

982424082

letzte Mitteilung

0,31 %

4,68 %

4,99 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

US0727303028

0

259618

0 %

0,03 %

DE000BAY0017

0

3612810

0 %

0,37 %

Summe

3872428

0,39 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Right To Recall

Offen



2537007

0,26 %

Right Of Use

Offen



1787460

0,18 %

Call Warrant

18.02.2025



64968

0,01 %

Future

16.09.2022



3173837

0,32 %

Call Option

20.12.2024



4735485

0,48 %

Forward

25.01.2023



7076

0,0007 %





Summe

12305832

1,25 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Call Warrant

31.12.2030



Bar

2348555

0,24 %

Swap

05.08.2032



Bar

1246537

0,13 %

Call Option

31.03.2035



Bar

6603535

0,67 %

Put Option

20.12.2030



Bar

4669670

0,48 %

Forward

20.12.2024



Bar

853315

0,09 %

Future

19.12.2031



Bar

14592676

1,49 %

Put Option

15.12.2023



Physisch

3027131

0,31 %







Summe

33341419

3,39 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

NNIP Holdings LLC

%

%

%

NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd

%

%

%

NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd

%

%

%

NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.

%

%

%

NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Global Markets, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International Bank

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank USA

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Finance Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

IMD Holdings LLC

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC

%

%

%

GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P.

%

%

%

GS Equity Markets, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Folio Financial, Inc.

%

%

%

Folio Investments Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Murray Street Corporation

%

%

%

Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado

%

%

%

Sphere Fund

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

09.08.2022



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum



























10.08.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



