DGAP-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD signs Package of major Contracts

2022. augusztus 10., szerda, 14:33





DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders


KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD signs Package of major Contracts


10-Aug-2022 / 14:33 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KHD signs Package of major Contracts


Cologne, Germany, August 10, 2022 – Today Humboldt Wedag India Private Limited (HW India), New Delhi, India, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, signed a package of major contracts with the customer UltraTech Cement Limited. The contract package relates to two new pyro lines and eight clinker grinding units (out of which one clinker grinding unit also has one slag grinding unit) with KHD roller presses. The engineering and supply of equipment as well as supervision services related to erection and commissioning comprise an order volume of more than € 50 million.


This ad-hoc announcement has to be read together with the announcement about receiving a Letter of Confirmation that was published on July 19, 2022.


Additional Information:

ISIN: DE0006578008

Securities identification number (WKN): 657800

Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a

51149 Cologne, Germany


Contact:

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Jürgen Luckas

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107

E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com

Website: www.khd.com

 







10-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Colonia-Allee 3

51067 Köln

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 6504 1107
Fax: +49 (0)221 6504 1209
E-mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Internet: www.khd.com
ISIN: DE0006578008
WKN: 657800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1417635





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1417635  10-Aug-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1417635&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum