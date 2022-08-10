DGAP-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD signs Package of major Contracts
2022. augusztus 10., szerda, 14:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
KHD signs Package of major Contracts
Cologne, Germany, August 10, 2022 – Today Humboldt Wedag India Private Limited (HW India), New Delhi, India, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, signed a package of major contracts with the customer UltraTech Cement Limited. The contract package relates to two new pyro lines and eight clinker grinding units (out of which one clinker grinding unit also has one slag grinding unit) with KHD roller presses. The engineering and supply of equipment as well as supervision services related to erection and commissioning comprise an order volume of more than € 50 million.
This ad-hoc announcement has to be read together with the announcement about receiving a Letter of Confirmation that was published on July 19, 2022.
Additional Information:
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Cologne, Germany
Contact:
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Colonia-Allee 3
|51067 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 6504 1107
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 6504 1209
|E-mail:
|juergen.luckas@khd.com
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006578008
|WKN:
|657800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1417635
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1417635 10-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
