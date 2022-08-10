





















Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















10.08.2022 / 22:03









Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them







[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]







1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated





a)

Name

Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt



2

Reason for the notification





a)

Position/status

Principal Accounting Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company



b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02



4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Ordinary Shares







International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN



b)

Nature of the transactions

Disposal of 85 ordinary shares of Linde plc in connection with a charitable gift.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Disposal





US$0.00

85 ordinary shares









d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A









e)

Dates of the transactions

09 AUGUST 2022

f)

Place of the transactions

Outside of trading venue

g)

