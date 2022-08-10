DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



 



 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



 




































































1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a) Name Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt
 
2 Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status Principal Accounting Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
 
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

 

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
 
b) Nature of the transactions   Disposal of 85 ordinary shares of Linde plc in connection with a charitable gift.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Disposal
    US$0.00 85 ordinary shares
       
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
       
e) Dates of the transactions 09 AUGUST 2022
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information  

 
















Language: English
Company: Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West

GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
