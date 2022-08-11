



DGAP-News: Medios AG





/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results













Medios AG continues record course: Strong growth in the first half of 2022

















11.08.2022 / 07:37









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Medios AG continues record course: Strong growth in the first half of 2022

Revenue increase of around 25% – Strong inorganic and organic growth



Profit margins significantly and sustainably improved, sixth consecutive record quarter



Operating cash flow positive in both the second quarter of 2022 and the first half of 2022



Forecast for the 2022 financial year confirmed despite continuing global uncertainties, revenue expected to be in the upper range of the guidance



Berlin, August 11, 2022 – Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, continued its dynamic growth in the first half of 2022. Consolidated revenue in the period from January to June rose by 24.8% to €792.2 million compared to the same period of the previous year (previous year: €634.9 million). EBITDA pre1 increased disproportionately by 55.9% to €28.5 million (previous year: €18.3 million) with a corresponding higher margin of 3.6% (previous year: 2.9%). Revenue and earnings thus reached new record levels. Both operating segments contributed to the growth in revenue and earnings. Based on the strong business development, Medios has confirmed its revenue and earnings guidance for the full year 2022. The Company expects revenue to reach the upper end of the communicated range of €1.45 – 1.6 billion.

The Medios Group"s revenue growth of around 25% in the first half of the year is largely attributable to inorganic growth from the integration of the NewCo Pharma Group (sixteen percentage points). Organic growth accounted for nine percentage points. With the acquisition of NewCo Pharma Group, Medios has in particular strengthened the Patient-Specific Therapies segment.

In the first half of 2022, cash flow from operating activities amounted to €10 million and was impacted by the strategic build-up of inventories. For the second half of 2022, Medios thus expects corresponding positive effects on cash flow from the reduction of inventories.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: "With the sixth consecutive record quarter, the strong growth of the Medios Group continues unabated. In addition to our constant organic growth, we have again grown strongly inorganically through the acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group. This not only strengthens our Patient-Specific Therapies segment, but also significantly and sustainably increases our profit margin. I am very proud to steer our company so successfully and sustainably through these challenging times together with my Management colleagues and the entire Medios team."

The production of individualized pharmaceuticals will almost triple through the integration of the NewCo Pharma Group, expanding to over 320,000 units in the 2022 financial year. In addition, the latest acquisitions will enable the realization of additional synergy and cross-selling effects – among others in purchasing and manufacturing. The network of specialized partner pharmacies has also grown to more than 600 through the merger with the NewCo Pharma Group.

In the first half of 2022, Medios also made further progress in the roll-out of the innovative digital trading platform for individualized medicines "mediosconnect". It is now available in five federal states. More than 30 new practices were won as users and the number of orders placed via "mediosconnect" increased by around 20%.

The Medios share was included again in the Deutsche Boerse SDAX selection index with effect from June 20, 2022. This was done as part of an unscheduled change in the SDAX and TecDAX indices announced by the Deutsche Boerse shortly beforehand. The SDAX comprises the 70 largest companies measured by market capitalization in the Prime Standard below the MDAX.

On August 01, the Company had also announced that the Supervisory Board of Medios AG and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Matthias Gaertner had agreed on an early extension of the existing Executive Board contract until January 31, 2025. Matthias Gaertner has been a member of the Executive Board since September 2015 and CEO since January 2021. Medios thus relies on continuity and stability in the Company"s management body.

Positive outlook for 2022 confirmed

Medios AG confirms its guidance for the 2022 financial year despite ongoing global uncertainties. The Company expects revenue to reach the upper end of the range of €1.45 – 1.6 billion (increase of up to 17.9% compared to 2021). EBITDA pre1 continues to be expected to fall within a range of €52 – €58 million (increase of 35.3% to 50.9% compared to 2021). Due to the aforementioned global uncertainties and possible regulatory changes, it is currently not possible to narrow this down further.

Key figures (IFRS)













in € m



H1 2022



H1 2021



∆ in %

Consolidated revenue



792.2



634.9



24.8

Pharmaceutical Supply



682.5



603.6



13.1

Patient-Specific Therapies



109.5



31.0



252.6

Services



0.2



0.3



-25.5

EBITDA pre1



28.5



18.3



55.9

Pharmaceutical Supply



17.5



15.2



14.5

Patient-Specific Therapies



13.2



4.0



235.1

Services



-2.2



-0.9



137.6



Important events for Medios AG in the 2022 financial year:

September 20: Berenberg and Goldman Sachs Eleventh German Corporate Conference – Munich

November 10: Quarterly announcement (Q3 and 9M 2022)

December 07: Berenberg European Conference 2022 – Pennyhill Park, Surrey, UK

The half-year financial report as of June 30, 2022, is available for download on the Investor Relations website.

1 EBITDA is defined as net earnings for the period before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options and M&A activities.

-------------------

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company and is included in the SDAX selection index. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

www.medios.ag

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications

Medios AG

Heidestrasse 9 | 10557 Berlin

P +49 30 232 566 800

c.nickolaus@medios.ag

www.medios.ag

Anna Höffken

Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg

P +49 40 609 186 34

anna.hoeffken@kirchhoff.de

www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing.