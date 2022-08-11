DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








11.08.2022 / 10:24




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Sonja
Nachname(n): Wärntges

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Schuldtitel
ISIN: XS2388910270


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
79179.00 EUR 79179.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
79179.00 EUR 79179.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

09.08.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
