





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburg Commercial Bank AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Hamburg Commercial Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















11.08.2022 / 10:19 CET/CEST







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Hamburg Commercial Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 18, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 18, 2022



Address:

Hamburg Commercial Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 18, 2022Address: http://www.hcob-bank.de/de/investoren/konzernberichterstattung/konzernberichterstattung/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 18, 2022Address: http://www.hcob-bank.de/en/investoren/konzernberichterstattung/konzernberichterstattung/



























11.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



