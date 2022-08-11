DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.08.2022 / 10:24




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2388910270


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
79179.00 EUR 79179.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
79179.00 EUR 79179.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

09/08/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT















Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
